Injury report for Lions vs. Bears in Week 10

The Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Week 10 in an NFC North showdown. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago and will air on FOX. The Bears are a 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under checks in at 48.5.

Neither team is impressing after nine weeks with the Bears sitting at 3-6 and the Lions at 2-6. Chicago is tied with Green Bay for second place in the division. Chicago is currently 14th in the division while Detroit is in 15th place. They remain alive in the playoff race, but it’s hard to see either getting enough going to secure a playoff berth.

The Lions will be without Josh Reynolds, while D’Andre Swift is banged up but off the final injury report. Swift will play, but he is likely going to have another limited workload as the team slowly works him back. The Bears are dealing with a notable in-week injury, with cornerback Jaylon Johnson showing up on the injury list Thursday with an oblique injury.

Lions injury report: Week 10

Out

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

Doubtful

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

Questionable

S Kerby Joseph (concussion)

CB Chase Lucas (ankle)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

Bears injury report: Week 10

Out

DB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

Doubtful

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee)

Questionable

OL Teven Jenkins (hip)

DB Jaylon Johnson (oblique)

Fantasy football impact

Swift is looking more and more like a lottery ticket this week. He will likely see another reduced workload, but the Bears are bad enough that there’s some limited upside to consider on Sunday. Jamaal Williams has more upside in the Lions backfield for the time-being.

Reynolds’ absence offers Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy a chance to build on their opportunities last week. Against the Packers, Raymond had three receptions for 17 yards while Kennedy had a single 16-yard reception.