Injury report for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 on CBS. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under is 51.

The Jaguars look to build on their win over the Raiders and try and climb back into the playoff race. They are currently 3-6 and sitting 2.5 games back of the first place Titans in the AFC South, and also 2.5 games back of the seventh place Chargers. The Chiefs are 6-2 and sitting atop the AFC West while also holding the second best record in the NFL.

The final injury reports are fairly light, but it’s worth noting the Chiefs have quite a few names dealing with injuries. Kansas City had five players show upon the practice participation report this week but are off the final injury report. They include safety Deon Bush (knee), tight ends Travis Kelce (neck) and Joe Fortson (quadricep), running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee), and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles).

Jaguars injury report: Week 10

Questionable

S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion)

Chiefs injury report: Week 10

Out

WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen)

Questionable

RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee)

Fantasy football impact

Mecole Hardman’s absence is notable given the numbers he’s put up in recent weeks. Hardman had 19.9 points last week and 28 two weeks prior before the team’s bye. Dating back to Week 5, he is the WR14, so this is worth noting if you were looking for a solid WR2/flex option this week.