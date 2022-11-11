Injury report for Browns vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Miami Dolphins host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a big Week 10 AFC matchup. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium and will air on CBS. The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under is 49.5.

The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak with a surprising thumping of the Bengals in Week 8 before heading on a bye. They are 2.5 games back of the Ravens in the AFC North and two games back of the Chargers for the final wild card berth. Miami has won three straight against shaky opponents, beating Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh the past three weeks. They head into their bye after this weekend and currently sit a half game back of the Bills in the AFC East and in sixth place in the overall playoff race. The Jets hold the head-to-head edge for the time-being in their tiebreakers.

The Browns will be without their starters in tight end David Njoke and weakside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Dolphins are uncertain about the status of left tackle Terron Armstead. He missed practice on Wednesday, but after returning on Thursday, he was downgraded to DNP on Friday. He’s listed as questionable.

The Dolphins have had some notable players on the injury report, but none will miss Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Xavien Howard, and linebacker Raekwon Davis, among others, are dealing with bumps and bruises, but will play on Sunday.

Browns injury report: Week 10

Out

TE David Njoku (ankle)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee)

Questionable

OL Michael Dunn (back)

Dolphins injury report: Week 10

Out

TE Howie Long (concussion, illness)

Questionable

OL Austin Jackson (ankle, calf)

OT Terron Armstead (toe, calf)

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

TE Tanner Connor (knee)

Fantasy football impact

Harrison Bryant will be the player to watch in Njoku’s absence. He has limited upside, but if Njoku is your starter, he’s not the worst player to consider at an always limited tight end spot. If Armstead sits on Sunday, it hurts the Dolphins offense, but not enough to change your mind on their many playmakers.