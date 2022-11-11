Injury report for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10

The Houston Texans travel to face the New York Giants on Sunday in a Week 10 inter-conference matchup. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife stadium in New Jersey and will air on CBS. The Giants are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under is 41.

The Texans are sitting at the bottom of the NFL standings, with a 1-6-1 record that would secure them the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended today. The Giants are 6-2 and tied with the Cowboys two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East. New York would be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Houston is once again left waiting until game-day for answers on some key playmakers. Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are both questionable, as is defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Nico and Maliek were limited all week while Cooks was a DNP on Wednesday and then upgraded on Thursday and Friday. Notably, Dameon Pierce was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with chest and shoulder injuries, but he was full on Friday and removed from the final injury report.

Texans injury report: Week 10

Out

LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring)

Questionable

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist)

DL Maliek Collins (chest)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin)

Giants injury report: Week 10

Out

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

OT Evan Neal (knee)

Questionable

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

LB Oshane Ximines (quadriceps)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

Fantasy football impact

This is a 1 p.m. ET game, so we’ll get answers on the skill position players by 11:30 a.m. Whether or not Golladay plays this week, there’s really no reason to play him in fantasy. He scored 4.2 points in Week 1 and hasn’t done anything since. On the other hand, Cooks and Collins offer some upside in this matchup and will be worth tracking on Sunday.