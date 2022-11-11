Injury report for Saints vs. Steelers in Week 10

The New Orleans Saints face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Week 10. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and will air on FOX. The Saints are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under checking is 40.

Both teams are stumbling this season and are more likely looking at a high draft pick than a playoff berth. The Steelers are sitting in last place in the AFC North with a 2-6 record, a game back of the third-place Browns. The Saints are 3-6 in the woeful NFC South. They are only a game back of the first place Bucs, but even with a win over Pittsburgh, it’s safe to the Saints struggles are more likely to pick back up.

The Saints remain beaten down in a bad way. They’ll be missing two offensive line starters and starters at cornerback and weakside linebacker. The big news for them is Jarvis Landry was removed from the final injury report and should play on Sunday. The Steelers will be without starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon while linebacker Malik Reed is questionable.

Saints injury report: Week 10

Out

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

C Erik McCoy (calf)

OG Andrus Peat (tricep)

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

Questionable

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

S Marcus Maye *abdomen)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness)

S P.J. Williams (illness)

Steelers injury report: Week 10

Out

CB William Jackson III (back)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Questionable

OL Kevin Dotson (abdomen)

LB Malik Reed (personal reasons)

Fantasy football impact

Mark Ingram’s absence means more work for Dwayne Washington, but not enough to start him in fantasy football. The Saints defensive injuries add modest upside to a fairly woeful Steelers offense.