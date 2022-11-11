Injury report for Broncos vs. Titans in Week 10

The Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Week 10. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium and will air on CBS. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under checking is 39.

The Titans have beaten the Chiefs and Raiders this season and will look to continue their winning ways against the AFC West. The big question for them is the status of Ryan Tannehill. The QB is listed as questionable after returning to practice. He was limited on Friday, so his status is up in the air and we’ll await a Sunday update as to whether he’ll start or Malik Willis will get a third straight start.

The bigger issue might end up being the Titans defense. The unit will be missing four starters, including DL Jeffery Simmons, LB Bud Dupree, LB Zach Cunningham, and S Amani Hooker. Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense have struggled this season, but the injuries could provide an opening.

Broncos injury report: Week 10

Out

LB Baron Browning (hip)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

TE Andrew Beck (hamstring)

Questionable

S Justin Simmons (knee)

OT Cam Fleming (quadricep)

CB Darius Phillips (illness)

LB Nik Bonitto (illness)

WR Kendall Hinton (illness)

Titans injury report: Week 10

Out

DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

LB Bud Dupree (hip)

LB Zach Cunningham (elbow)

S Amani Hooker (shoulder)

CB Josh Thompson (knee)

Questionable

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)

DL Kevin Strong (ankle)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

Fantasy football impact

Tannehill has missed two straight games but is making progress to get back in Week 10. Malik Willis has no fantasy value right now, but Tannehill hasn’t done much more when he’s played. It’s Derrick Henry and that’s about it for fantasy value on the Titans. Henry sat out a practice this week, but it’s just veteran rest and he’ll be good to go for fantasy managers.