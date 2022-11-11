Injury report for Colts vs. Raiders in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 with Jeff Saturday making his coaching debut. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium and will air on CBS. The Raiders are a 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under is 41.

The big story in all this is Jeff Saturday getting unexpectedly hired to be the interim coach after Jim Irsay fired Frank Reich. Saturday has no head coaching experience at the NFL or college level and had been serving as an advisor to the team. It’s a rather stunning development and makes the whole situation difficult to parse for gambling purposes.

Saturday and new play-caller Parks Frazier will be leaning on Sam Ehlinger once again at quarterback. Matt Ryan has come off the injury report after getting in practice this week, but he’s been announced as the backup for Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor came off the injury report and is good to go for Sunday while the team placed LB Shaquille Leonard on IR with back and ankle injuries.

The biggest news on the Raiders side of the injury report is two players not appearing. Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) were both placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least the next four weeks.

Colts injury report: Week 10

Out

RB Deon Jackson (knee)

TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

Questionable

DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle)

Raiders injury report: Week 10

Questionable

LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs)

Fantasy football impact

The big news for the Colts is the return of Jonathan Taylor. With Deon Jackson ruled out, Taylor is going to be a busy man on Sunday. For the Raiders, it’s going to be a tough road ahead for Derek Carr with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow sidelined for at least a month. Tight end Foster Moreau and wide receiver Mack Hollins benefit from the respective absences, although Hollins is a much better fantasy play than Moreau.