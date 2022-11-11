Injury report for Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys in a must-win game for them at Lambeau Field in Week 10. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. The Cowboys are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under checking is 44.

The Packers are tumbling, sitting in second place in the NFC North with a 3-6 record. The NFC is wide-open in the wild card race, but it’s hard to see Green Bay turning things around. On the other side, the Cowboys are 6-2 and two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East. Dallas has the top wild card spot for now with a tiebreaker edge on the Giants.

Dallas has listed Ezekiel Elliott as questionable on their final injury report while Green Bay will wait until game-day to make a decision on OT David Bakhtiari (knee) and WR Amari Rodgers (quadricep).

Cowboys injury report: Week 10

Out

LB Anthony Barr (hamstring)

Questionable

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Packers injury report: Week 10

Out

LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

CB Erik Stokes (ankle, knee)

Doubtful

LB Krys Barnes (concussion)

Questionable

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

WR Amari Rodgers (quadricep)

Fantasy football impact

Zeke is listed as questionable, but the consensus late in the week is that he’ll play. This is a late game, so you’re in a bit of a pickle if there is any uncertainty. Barring any new information though, odds are good you can play him on Sunday.