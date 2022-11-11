Injury report for Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a huge Week 10 NFC West matchup. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium and will air on FOX. The Rams are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under is 40.5.

The Rams are 3-5 while the Cardinals are 3-6 and they occupy the bottom two spots in the NFC West. LA won at Glendale in Week 3, so this game could give them a season-sweep and the head-to-head tiebreaker. Given how the wild card race is shaping up, that could prove critical.

Both teams are dealing with significant injuries this week. Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are both listed as questionable, although the latter is more likely to play than the former. While Murray has gotten in some limited work this week, Stafford has yet to practice due to the concussion protocol. If he can’t get in a workout on Saturday, he’ll likely be downgraded to out.

Cardinals injury report: Week 10

Out

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

Questionable

S Budda Baker (ankle)

WR Greg Dortch (groin)

OL Cody Ford (illness)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

OL DJ Humphries (back)

CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

K Matt Prater (right hip, illness)

Rams injury report: Week 10

Out

RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring)

Doubtful

OT Greg Gaines (elbow)

OT Alaric Jackson (knee)

Questionable

CB Robert Rochell (illness)

QB Matthew Stafford (concussion)

Fantasy football impact

With both quarterbacks listed as questionable, the fantasy implications are significant for this late afternoon game. Stafford has had limited fantasy value so even if he were to play, he’s not worth playing. Murray ranks sixth among quarterbacks this season, so keep an eye out for his status. Expect him to play, but you’ll still want to proceed into Sunday with some caution.