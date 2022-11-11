Injury report for Chargers vs. 49ers in Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers travel face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football to close out the Week 10 Sunday slate. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium and will air on NBC. The 49ers are a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under checking in at 45.

Both teams are in the thick of both their division races and are currently in seventh place with the final wild card berth in their respective conferences. The Chargers are 5-3, sitting a game back of the Chiefs in the AFC West. The 49ers are 4-4, sitting a game and a half back of the Seahawks in the NFC West.

The story of this game is the injury reports. The Chargers will be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and will be facing a 49ers team welcoming back a host of players. The 49ers won’t have Arik Armstead or Samson Ebukam on their defensive line, but are expecting back linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shair, along with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Chargers injury report: Week 10

Out

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring)

Doubtful

LB Chris Rumph III (knee)

Questionable

OT Trey Pipkins III (knee)

OG Brenden Jaimes

49ers injury report: Week 10

Out

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

Doubtful

DE Samson Ebukam (Achilles, quad)

Fantasy football impact

The Chargers will be sending out Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter, and Michael Bandy for Justin Herbert. It’s not ideal by any stretch, but Palmer and Carter in particular have stood out when Allen and/or Williams have been sidelined.

On the 49ers side of the ball, they’ll be rolling out all of their offensive playmakers at the same time since the addition of Christian McCaffrey. It’s going to be something to watch to see just how the ball is spread around and who potentially takes a fantasy hit given all the weapons at Jimmy Garoppolo’s disposal.