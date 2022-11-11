Jerick McKinnon questionable Week 10 vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs downgraded running back Jerick McKinnon on Friday, giving him a limited practice and questionable status for Week 10. He has multiple injuries listed, shoulder, knee, and hamstring. It seems like he suffered an injury in practice, but we don’t have any insight into that at this point.

McKinnon is the Chiefs main hurry-up and passing down running back, while Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire take the early down work for the most part. If McKinnon misses this game, it would likely narrow down work between those two.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Edwards-Helaire started the season strong, finding the end zone more than he has in the past, but recently we’ve seen Pacheco getting a big percentage of snaps and touches. But, with three back sharing work, there wasn’t much left for one player to have consistent fantasy numbers.

If McKinnon misses, it would be a little safer throwing Pacheco or Edwards-Helaire into your flex spot.