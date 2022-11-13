 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette suffers hip injury in Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball in the first quarter during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks&nbsp;and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks kicked off the Week 10 Sunday slate in Munich, Germany. The Bucs' offense is largely rolling in the game, as they are ahead in the fourth quarter. Running back Leonard Fournette almost missed the trip, but his passport arrived in time, and he could travel overseas. Unfortunately, it appears he has suffered a hip injury in the game and is doubtful to return. While he is sidelined, rookie Rachaad White is expected to man the backfield.

Prior to his injury, Fournette had 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Despite being injured, he won’t be able to escape the wobbly pass he threw Tom Brady in a wildcat formation for a brutal interception. We will see what kind of updates we get with the injury, and he could just be sidelined because Tampa Bay has a decent-sized lead. Ke’Shawn Vaughn will also get extra work while Fournette cannot play.

