Robbie Gould extends lead in Week 10 vs. Chargers

Robie Gould kicks late field goal in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Update: Well, mea culpa, Gould was not injured and went in and kicked a field goal with a minute left in the game to give the 49ers a 6-point lead.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould suffered an injury and is on the sidelines in sweatpants and no pads, per Daniel Popper. There have been no official announcements, but he is out. It is very late in the game and the 49ers are in the lead with the ball on the Chargers 1-yard line, so they may not need a kicker again.

