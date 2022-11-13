Robbie Gould extends lead in Week 10 vs. Chargers

Update: Well, mea culpa, Gould was not injured and went in and kicked a field goal with a minute left in the game to give the 49ers a 6-point lead.

Gould in there now. False alarm. Apologies. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 14, 2022

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould suffered an injury and is on the sidelines in sweatpants and no pads, per Daniel Popper. There have been no official announcements, but he is out. It is very late in the game and the 49ers are in the lead with the ball on the Chargers 1-yard line, so they may not need a kicker again.