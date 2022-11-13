 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks Dee Eskridge suffers hand injury in Week 10, questionable to return

Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suffered a hand injury in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Dee Eskridge #1 of the Seattle Seahawks lines up during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL’s first-ever game in Germany to kickoff the Week 10 Sunday slate. The Seahawks’ offense is sputtering out of the gate and have added injury to insult. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge is questionable to return with a hand injury.

Eskridge isn’t exactly a fantasy football relevant player so this injury doesn’t change a whole lot when it comes to fantasy outlook in the future. If anything, the absence of Eskridge could see veteran Marquise Goodwin logging more snaps and having some relevancy in deeper formats. We will update this article as we receive updates about Eskridge’s status for the remainder of the game as it is nearing halftime.

