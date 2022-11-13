Seahawks vs. Buccaneers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

Seattle Seahawks inactives:

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off on Sunday morning in Munich, Germany, marking the first time the NFL has played a regular season game in Germany. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET and the Week 10 matchup will air on NFL Network.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know of a handful of players who will definitely not play. We will get the full list around 8 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Seahawks will be without linebacker Cullen Gillaspia, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is questionable for the game with a groin injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but got in a full session on Friday, which bodes well for his availability.

The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and linebacker J.J. Russell (hamstring). All three did not make the trip to Munich. Tight end Cameron Brate is questionable due to a neck injury. He did practice in full all week, which suggests he will be active for the first time since Week 6.