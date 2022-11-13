Vikings vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. The Minnesota Vikings will hit the road and take on Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives reports yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the hot topic of the week with his elbow. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

There are only two players for Minnesota that came into the weekend with an injury status for the game. Both CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) have been ruled out for the game.

The Bills will be without S Jordan Poyer (elbow) and DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle), who have been ruled out. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) is listed as doubtful for the game. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) and Allen (right elbow) are questionable. Allen didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but logged an interesting limited practice Friday as Buffalo appeared to play some mind games with the media. The Bills did not activate a third quarterback, which suggests Allen will be available.