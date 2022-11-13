Lions vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

We are at the halfway point to the 2022 NFL season. Week 10 will see the Detroit Lions taking on the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives reports yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some injuries to monitor. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Lions will be without WR Josh Reynolds, who continues to battle a back injury and has been ruled out. Tackle Matt Nelson is doubtful with a calf injury. Safety Kerby Joseph (concussion), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) are all questionable.

The Bears have ruled out CB Kindle Vildor due to an ankle injury. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and is considered doubtful. Tackle Teven Jenkins (hip) and CB Jaylon Johnson (oblique) are both questionable.