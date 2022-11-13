Jaguars vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

We are in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC showdown. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives reports yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we have a pretty healthy game on our hands. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jaguars have yet to rule out a player. They only have S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) on the injury report, and he is questionable. Tight end Evan Engram (back) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday. He was able to log a full participation on Friday and should play.

The Chiefs have ruled out WR Mecole Hardman, who is dealing with an abdomen injury. The only other player on their injury report is third-string running back Jerick McKinnon, who has a multitude of injuries to his shoulder, knee and hamstring. He was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday to only limited on Friday. McKinnon is questionable for Sunday’s game.