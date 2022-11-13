Browns vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. The Cleveland Browns will hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC battle. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives reports yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are players to monitor for both teams. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Browns will be without TE David Njoku (ankle) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), as they have been ruled out. The only other player on the injury report for Cleveland is G Michael Dunn, who is questionable with a back injury.

The Dolphins have ruled out TE Hunter Long (concussion, illness). There are four players listed as questionable. We await the status of T Terron Armstead (toe, calf), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), TE Tanner Conner (knee) and T Austin Jackson (ankle, calf). Bridgewater is expected to miss the game, which would see Skylar Thompson as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.