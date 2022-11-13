Texans vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 13. The Houston Texans will ht the road to take on the New York Giants in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are injuries to monitor on both sides of the ball. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Texans have ruled out LB Neville Hewitt with a hamstring injury. They have four players that are listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin) are all players we await the game status of.

The Giants will be without TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and rookie tackle Evan Neal (knee). Cornerback Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and LB Oshane Ximines (quadriceps) are all questionable for the game. Golladay was able to log a limited practice each day this week.