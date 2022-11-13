Saints vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. The New Orleans Saints will travel north to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are notable injuries for both teams. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Saints have ruled out RB Mark Ingram (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), C Erik McCoy (calf), G Andrus Peat (triceps) and LB Pete Werner (ankle) for the game. It doesn’t end there as DE Marcus Davenport (calf), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), S Marcus Maye (abdomen) and CB P.J. Williams (illness) are all listed as questionable.

The Steelers will be without CB William Jackson (back), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix). Fitzpatrick is expected to miss a few games as he recovers from an appendectomy. Guard Kevin Dotson (abdomen) and LB Malik Reed (not injury related - personal matter) are listed as questionable. Star LB TJ Watt has been activated off IR and is expected to play for the first time since Week 1.