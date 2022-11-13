Broncos vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

Week 10 will continue on Sunday, November 13. The Denver Broncos head east to take on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC battle. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives reports yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are injuries to monitor for both teams. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos have already ruled out TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), LB Baron Browning (hip), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), T Cameron Fleming (quadriceps) and CB Darius Phillips (illness) for the game. Linebacker Nik Bonitto (illness), WR Kendall Hinton (illness) and S Justin Simmons (knee) are all questionable for the game.

The Titans will be without LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and CB Josh Thompson (knee). Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), DE Kevin Strong (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Tannehill is expected to play and return after a two-game absence.