Colts vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

We are in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Indianapolis Colts begin the Jeff Saturday era as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC clash. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are players that we are waiting to find out if they will play. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Colts will be without RB Deon Jackson (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back, ankle) and TE Jelani Woods (shoulder). Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and DE Kwity Paye (ankle) are questionable. Star running back Jonathan Taylor is off the injury report and is expected to start.

The Raiders appear relatively healthy with only linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip, ribs) on the injury report and questionable. Don’t forget that TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow were both added to IR this week, so they won’t appear on the inactives list. This should result in more opportunities for TE Foster Moreau and WR Mack Hollins as the offense tries to find footing this week.