Cowboys vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers this week. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Packers are taking a bigger hit than the Cowboys as their defense will be without at least three starters. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cowboys will be without linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring). The only other name on the list is notable is running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable, but he is expected to play.

The Packers will be without linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle, knee). Linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion) is doubtful. Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (hamstring) are both questionable. Bakhtiari and Rodgers were limited on Friday and are expected to play.