Cardinals vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Inglewood to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a must-win game for both teams. They’re set for 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at SoFi Stadium, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both teams are dealing with injuries at the quarterback position and there’s a chance both Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford are out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cardinals have not decided on Murray’s status, but backup Colt McCoy is the “likely starter,” per Adam Schefter. Murray is questionable with a hamstring injury and friends of McCoy reportedly bought up “a bunch of tickets” for the game. Arizona will also be without guard Max Garcia (shoulder) and center Rodney Hudson (knee). The questionable list is a long one as safety Budda Baker (ankle), wide receiver Greg Dortch (groin), guard Cody Ford (illness), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), tackle D.J. Humphries (back), cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring), cornerback Byron Murphy (back), (hamstring), and kicker Matt Prater (right hip, illness) are all listed as questionable. Everybody on this list practiced in some sort on Friday, except for Garcia, Hudson, Murray, and Prater.

The Rams have been preparing as though backup John Wolford will start on Sunday, but Stafford could still clear the concussion protocol on Sunday, per Schefter. The team will be without running back Malcolm Brown (hamstring) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip). Tackle Greg Gaines (elbow) and tackle Alaric Jackson (knee) are both listed as doubtful. center Brian Allen (knee), cornerback Robert Rochell (illness), and Stafford (concussion) are listed as questionable. Those three were limited in practice on Friday while Gaines and Jackson missed every practice this week.