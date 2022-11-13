Chargers vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives reports yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but everybody has seen the Chargers injury issues at wide receiver. Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were already ruled out. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET but for now, here is what we know.

The Chargers will be without Allen (hamstring), Williams (ankle), and Dustin Hopkins, who suffered a hamstring injury a few weeks ago. Linebacker Chris Rumph (knee) is listed as doubtful, while guard Brenden Jaimes (shoulder), tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) are listed as questionable. Pipkins missed every day of practice this week, while Jaimes and Rumph were limited on Friday.

The 49ers will be without DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), CB Jason Verrett (knee, Achilles). This sucks for Verrett who has dealt with a number of injuries in his career. Defensive end Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) is listed as doubtful. Ebukam missed every day of practice this week. Those three are the only ones listed on the injury report heading into the game.