Josh Allen is active for Week 10 vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 10 inactives and quarterback Josh Allen is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen was listed as questionable this week due to a right elbow injury. He sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday but then got in a limited practice on Friday. There was some controversy around Allen’s participation, as a video made it seem like Buffalo may be playing some mind games with the Vikings.

Here is Josh Allen at the end of #Bills practice today.



No brace or sleeve seen on right elbow, but appears to be taped.



Once he notices media inside the team's fieldhouse, Allen runs off to locker room. pic.twitter.com/fsCvEO2nBk — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 11, 2022

With Allen being ruled active, you have to assume there isn’t much worry for him to aggravate his injury by playing. The fact that he is active, he should be in your fantasy football lineup. He also provides upgrades to both Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who are worth starting. Allen’s presence in the offense should also keep the running game competitive so RB Devin Singletary can also be started.