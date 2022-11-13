 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Josh Allen is active for Week 10 vs. Vikings

The Bills published their Week 10 inactives report and Josh Allen is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Vikings. We break down what it means.

By TeddyRicketson
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks for an open receiver in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium. Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 10 inactives and quarterback Josh Allen is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen was listed as questionable this week due to a right elbow injury. He sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday but then got in a limited practice on Friday. There was some controversy around Allen’s participation, as a video made it seem like Buffalo may be playing some mind games with the Vikings.

With Allen being ruled active, you have to assume there isn’t much worry for him to aggravate his injury by playing. The fact that he is active, he should be in your fantasy football lineup. He also provides upgrades to both Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who are worth starting. Allen’s presence in the offense should also keep the running game competitive so RB Devin Singletary can also be started.

More From DraftKings Nation