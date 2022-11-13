Kyler Murray is INACTIVE for Week 10 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 10 inactives and quarterback Kyler Murray is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was a DNP at practice on Wednesday and then limited on Thursday and Friday.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be inactive. Colts McCoy starts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2022

Murray was considered unlikely to play and was going to test his injury pregame. He isn’t feeling up to par and will be inactive for the first time this season. The Cardinals will be giving the ball to backup quarterback Colt McCoy and Trace McSorely in relief. Arizona lost the first game in this divisional matchup in Week 3, 20-12. McCoy played in four games last season with mixed results. He has one game against the Seattle Seahawks, where he threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns. McCoy also had a game against the Carolina Panthers with 107 passing yards and an interception. With him under center, the only fantasy-relevant players in the offense would be DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner and Zach Ertz from their anticipated workload.