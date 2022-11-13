 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matthew Stafford is inactive for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

The Rams published their Week 10 inactives report and Matthew Stafford is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Cardinals. We break down what it means.

By Nick Simon
Matt Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams finds an open receiver during a game between Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, FL. Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 10 inactives and quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but returned to a limited session on Friday.

This is a tough blow for the defending Super Bowl Champions as they sputter through the midway point of the 2022 season. The veteran hasn’t been nearly as explosive as he was last season, throwing for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions through eight games this year. We’ll see if he’ll be good to go in next Sunday’s matchup against the Saints.

With Stafford officially out, backup John Wolford will take the reigns as the starter this week. Fantasy managers can take a flyer on him at their own risk but Sean McVay will most likely keep things simple and actually lean into his running game. That means a potential heavy load for Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers this afternoon.

