Matthew Stafford is inactive for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 10 inactives and quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but returned to a limited session on Friday.

This is a tough blow for the defending Super Bowl Champions as they sputter through the midway point of the 2022 season. The veteran hasn’t been nearly as explosive as he was last season, throwing for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions through eight games this year. We’ll see if he’ll be good to go in next Sunday’s matchup against the Saints.

With Stafford officially out, backup John Wolford will take the reigns as the starter this week. Fantasy managers can take a flyer on him at their own risk but Sean McVay will most likely keep things simple and actually lean into his running game. That means a potential heavy load for Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers this afternoon.