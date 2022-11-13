Ryan Tannehill is active for Week 10 vs. Broncos

The Tennessee Titans announced Week 10 inactives and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is officially active for their matchup against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and a full participant on Thursday, but then was downgraded back to limited on Friday.

Before suffering an ankle injury, Tannehill was struggling on the field. The Titans passing game took a big hit when trading away AJ Brown and it is clear. They will get a boost this week as Treylon Burks is returning from an injury that has kept him out since the beginning of October. Many thought Malik Willis could win the quarterback job with good play, but he just wasn’t ready and had big struggles.

The Titans offense will take a step forward, but still look for Derrick Henry to get the majority of the touches. Getting Burks back will give Tannehill two reliable targets when you look at Robert Woods as well. I would stay away from Tannehill this week as they’re playing a decent pass defense in the Broncos.