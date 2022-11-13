Ezekiel Elliott is INACTIVE for Week 10 vs. Packers

The Dallas Cowboys announced their Week 10 inactives and Ezekiel Elliott is officially inactive for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott is dealing with a knee injury and was only able to practice in a limited fashion every day this week. There was hope that he would be able to return to the field this week, but his pregame warmup confirmed he needed another week.

Elliott has played in seven games this season. He has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns. It seemed like he was going to be able to get back on track this season, but the injury has derailed him. Elliott adds six receptions on eight targets for an additional 32 yards and has seen his receiving role largely depleted.

With Elliott sidelined, we will see Tony Pollard having another game where he is the starter. Pollard has a ton of upside and should be started in fantasy lineups this week against a banged-up Packers defense. He has 81 rushes for 506 yards with five touchdowns on the ground this season. Pollard adds 12 receptions on 19 targets for 121 yards through the air.