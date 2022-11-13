Kenny Pickett suffers ankle injury in Week 10 vs. Saints, returns to game

Update: Pickett has returned to the game. He had a slight limp coming out of the blue medical tent, so we’ll continue to monitor his considition.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has exited the team’s Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints with an apparent ankle injury. He was last spotted being evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sidelines.

The rookie out of Pitt was managing his own as the team is currently embroiled in a 10-10 tie with the Saints in the second half. Prior to the injury, he went 12-22 for 103 yards through the air and ran 49 yards on the ground.