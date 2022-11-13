Jerry Jeudy suffers ankle injury in Week 10 vs. Titans, questionable to return

Update: Per Nick Kosmider of the Athletic, Jeudy is being carted back to the locker room. Without any official word, it appears his day is already over.

Update: Jeudy has been designated as questionable to return to today’s contest.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sustained a right ankle injury early in the first quarter of the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Broncos trainers tended to him on the field and he walked off with a limp to the sidelines where he entered the blue medical tent.

This is certainly news that Broncos fans didn’t want to see, especially coming right off a bye week. Jeudy has been a consistent force in the offense as the unit has struggled throughout the first half of the season. Through eight games, he hauled in 30 of 54 targets for 449 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 63 yards and a touchdown during their Week 8 victory over the Jaguars prior to the team’s bye.

Fellow receiver Kendall Hinton already has a 35-yard reception in this game and expect him to get more targets if Jeudy can’t suit up for the rest of the afternoon.