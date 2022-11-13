Najee Harris evaluated for concussion, cleared to return in Week 10 matchup vs. Saints

Update: Harris has returned to the action for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has exited the team’s Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The tailback broke off a 35-yard run before heading into the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion. He was seen jogging to the locker room with his helmet but was cleared to return to the game.

The second-year running back out of Alabama has had a disappointing start to the 2022 campaign as the Steelers offense has struggled across the board. Through eight games this season, Harris had recorded just 361 yards off 108 carries and one touchdown total. He has added an additional two receiving touchdowns through the air but that is not the level of production many were expecting, especially considering that he was a top 10 running back selection in most fantasy football leagues. We’ll see if he can pick up some steam upon his return.