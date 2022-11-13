Amon-ra St. Brown playing through ankle injury in Week 10 vs. Bears

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown appeared to suffer an ankle injury in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears late in the fourth quarter. St. Brown caught a pass and was tackled out of bounds but stayed down and appeared to point to his ankle. He walked off with trainers and eventually did come back in the game but this will be something to monitor going forward.

It’s been a massive showing for St. Brown, who has 10 receptions for 119 yards on the afternoon. The Lions have been getting an introduction to the Justin Fields show but have found a way to capture a 31-30 lead late in the game. St. Brown has taken on a bigger role with Josh Reynolds out and T.J. Hockenson no longer with the team, so it’s encouraging to see him come back and play through the injury. We’ll see if he gets a rest day during Week 11 preparations.