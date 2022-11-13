Khalil Herbert suffers hip injury in Week 10 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears are going to come up just short of a win against the Detroit Lions. They had another good offensive output, but a missed extra point sealed the loss. To add injury to insult, backup running back Khalil Herbert suffered a hip injury. It caused him to miss the end of the game, and he was quickly ruled out after the injury happened. While that could be due to the limited time remaining in the game, Herbert could miss time.

#Bears injury update: RB Khalil Herbert (hip) out. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 13, 2022

The Chicago offense quite literally ran through quarterback Justin Fields. When Fields wasn’t running down the field, Herbert had the second most carries. He finished with 57 yards which was 20 more yards than David Montgomery had. Herbert played well, but if he misses any time, Monty should go back to seeing a large workload. Chicago will now turn their attention to taking on the Atlanta Falcons next week.