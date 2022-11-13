JuJu Smith-Schuster enters concussion protocol in Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Update: Smith-Schuster has officially entered concussion protocol, which means he’s likely out for this game. The Chiefs also saw Marquez Valdes-Scantling go to the medical tent, so Kansas City’s receivers are a little banged up heading into the break against the Jaguars. Luckily the Chiefs are well ahead of Jacksonville on the scoreboard and can likely focus on running the ball more in the second half as long as their defense keeps playing well.

Chiefs’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been taken to medical tent.



JuJu Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocol. https://t.co/GGcoHyIoJC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a possible head injury after taking an extremely hard hit in the 2nd quarter. Smith-Schuster has two receptions for 33 yards, but it looks very much like he is done for the day.

Scary scene in Kansas City as players kneel around Smith-Schuster. He does appear conscious and just got up and was able to get to the sideline with help. He’s heading to the locker room now.