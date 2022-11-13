 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

JuJu Smith-Schuster enters concussion protocol in Week 10 vs. Jaguars

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a likely head injury in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Update: Smith-Schuster has officially entered concussion protocol, which means he’s likely out for this game. The Chiefs also saw Marquez Valdes-Scantling go to the medical tent, so Kansas City’s receivers are a little banged up heading into the break against the Jaguars. Luckily the Chiefs are well ahead of Jacksonville on the scoreboard and can likely focus on running the ball more in the second half as long as their defense keeps playing well.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a possible head injury after taking an extremely hard hit in the 2nd quarter. Smith-Schuster has two receptions for 33 yards, but it looks very much like he is done for the day.

Scary scene in Kansas City as players kneel around Smith-Schuster. He does appear conscious and just got up and was able to get to the sideline with help. He’s heading to the locker room now.

