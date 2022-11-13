Zach Ertz suffers knee injury in Week 10 vs. Rams, questionable to return

Update: Ertz has been designated as questionable to return today’s game.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz sustained a knee injury in the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The injury happened during the first quarter and the Pro Bowl tight end was checked out in the blue medical tent on the sidelines before being carted to the locker room. He caught just one target for 12 yards before exiting the game.

Zach Ertz has been carted off the field.



This is a huge blow to the Cardinals in a game where they are also missing starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Ertz has been a consistent presence for the struggling Cards this season, catching 46 of 68 targets for 394 receiving yards and four touchdowns in nine games. As a result, he entered today’s game as the third ranked fantasy tight end in PPR leagues and the fourth ranked tight end in standard leagues.