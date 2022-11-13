 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers getting thumb checked in Week 10 vs. Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers suffered a thumb injury in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers warms up during pregame against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting his thumb looked at on the sidelines in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers has been dealing with this issue since the London loss to the Giants but has played through the pain. He appeared to aggravate the problem on a lost fumble courtesy of a strip sack from Demarcus Lawrence.

Now, it’s unlikely Rodgers is going to come out of this game. He’s been taking shots on his thumb for weeks now and hasn’t needed to sit out. The Packers might throw some extra protection on the thumb but we won’t see Jordan Love out there for Green Bay.

If the thumb starts bothering Rodgers more, he might opt to hand the ball off to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon more often. The Packers have had success when their running backs are more involved, and the secondary benefit might be less pain for Rodgers.

