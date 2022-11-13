Aaron Rodgers getting thumb checked in Week 10 vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting his thumb looked at on the sidelines in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. Rodgers has been dealing with this issue since the London loss to the Giants but has played through the pain. He appeared to aggravate the problem on a lost fumble courtesy of a strip sack from Demarcus Lawrence.

Aaron Rodgers is having his thumb looked at by medical staff.



: FOX pic.twitter.com/Xykhw6ePHu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

Now, it’s unlikely Rodgers is going to come out of this game. He’s been taking shots on his thumb for weeks now and hasn’t needed to sit out. The Packers might throw some extra protection on the thumb but we won’t see Jordan Love out there for Green Bay.

If the thumb starts bothering Rodgers more, he might opt to hand the ball off to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon more often. The Packers have had success when their running backs are more involved, and the secondary benefit might be less pain for Rodgers.