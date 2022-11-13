Colt McCoy returns to game in Week 10 vs. Rams

Update: Colt McCoy has returned to the game.

Update: McCoy has been taken to the locker room, which means we’ll see McSorely for a little while longer at the very least.

The Arizona Cardinals currently have third-string quarterback Trace McSorely in the game, as Colts McCoy is in the medical tent having his leg looked at. McCoy got the start due to Kyler Murray suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s game.

McCoy was having a decent game, as he had completed 20-of-31 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Nothing outstanding, but no turnovers and a dink and dunk approach has the Cardinals with a 17-3 lead in the third quarter,