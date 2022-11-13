 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colt McCoy returns to game in Week 10 vs. Rams

Colt McCoy suffered a leg injury in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals scrambles with the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Update: Colt McCoy has returned to the game.

Update: McCoy has been taken to the locker room, which means we’ll see McSorely for a little while longer at the very least.

The Arizona Cardinals currently have third-string quarterback Trace McSorely in the game, as Colts McCoy is in the medical tent having his leg looked at. McCoy got the start due to Kyler Murray suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s game.

McCoy was having a decent game, as he had completed 20-of-31 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Nothing outstanding, but no turnovers and a dink and dunk approach has the Cardinals with a 17-3 lead in the third quarter,

