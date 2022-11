Update: Everett is on the sidelines without a helmet, per Bridget Condon.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett suffered a groin injury in the second quarter of Thursday Night Football and is questionable to return. Tre McKitty is currently taking over for Everett, which unfortunately came with a drop that likely would have gone for a touchdown. Everett had two receptions for 23 yards before leaving the game.