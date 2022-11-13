Justin Herbert clears concussion protocol in Week 10 vs. 49ers

Update: Herbert will return to the game, per Brandon Staley on the broadcast.

Update: Herbert appears to have cleared concussion protocol, as he was given his helmet back after getting checked.

Justin Herbert had his helmet in his hand at the end of the half, so it appears he will be back for the second half. (Players with concussions are to have their helmets taken away). — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 14, 2022

Chargers QB Justin Herbert took a hard helmet to helmet hit on Sunday night against the 49ers. He has been removed from the game to be checked for a concussion. Dre Greenlaw was the defender who put the hit on Herbert and he was ejected from the game. Herbert was a runner at the time of the hit, so a helmet-to-helmet hit is legal if the defender doesn’t lower his head. The legality of Greenlaw’s hit is debatable, as well as his ejection.

Herbert has looked good in this matchup, as he’s completed 14-of-21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown and rushed four times for 20 yards. He also had a likely touchdown dropped by Tre McKitty.