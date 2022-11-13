 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Justin Herbert clears concussion protocol in Week 10 vs. 49ers

Justin Herbert getting checked for concussion in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Update: Herbert will return to the game, per Brandon Staley on the broadcast.

Update: Herbert appears to have cleared concussion protocol, as he was given his helmet back after getting checked.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert took a hard helmet to helmet hit on Sunday night against the 49ers. He has been removed from the game to be checked for a concussion. Dre Greenlaw was the defender who put the hit on Herbert and he was ejected from the game. Herbert was a runner at the time of the hit, so a helmet-to-helmet hit is legal if the defender doesn’t lower his head. The legality of Greenlaw’s hit is debatable, as well as his ejection.

Herbert has looked good in this matchup, as he’s completed 14-of-21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown and rushed four times for 20 yards. He also had a likely touchdown dropped by Tre McKitty.

More From DraftKings Nation