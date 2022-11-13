Cooper Kupp helped to bench with ankle injury in Week 10 vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp was helped to the bench after sustaining an apparent leg injury in the second half of Week 10 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp was attempting to catch a pass by the sideline and appeared to injury his ankle/lower leg on the play. Check out the video below. Kupp had problems putting weight on his leg. Kupp has been deemed doubtful to return to the game with an ankle injury.

Cooper Kupp immediately grabs right ankle/shin. Couldn't put any weight on leg until ~5 minutes after, walking gingerly on sidelinepic.twitter.com/gic6LALscf — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) November 13, 2022

The Rams are trailing the Cardinals 17-10 in the fourth quarter. QB Matthew Stafford was ruled out due to a concussion sustained last week. As a result, John Wolford started for the Rams. Kupp has three receptions for -1 yards in the game. If you don’t have Kupp in PPR, it’s looking like a even worse week than in PPR. Overall, things aren’t good for Kupp managers.

For the rest of the game, it’s tough to expect much from Wolford and the passing game. That should mean more running plays for Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. Tyler Higbee and Allen Robinson are the leading receivers so far this afternoon. Expect some more targets to go their way. Ben Skowronek should see more snaps in the slot in place of Kupp.