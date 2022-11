Update: Gibson has returned to the game, but Brian Robinson continues to lead.

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson suffered a foot/ankle injury toward the end of the first half of the Eagles-Commanders Monday Night Football matchup. He was able to gingerly walk to the sidelines.

Gibson has taken a backseat to Brian Robinson so far in this game, but was able to score a touchdown. He has 8 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception on one target for 5 yards.