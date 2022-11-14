Report: Leonard Fournette ‘likely’ to be ready after bye week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense made a strong step forward in Munich and that step was taken with Rachaad White getting the start and Leonard Fournette leaving the game with an injury. The good news for Fournette is that he has a hip pointer and is looking “likely” to return after their bye week, per Adam Schefter.

In Week 10, White got the start and then the two running backs rotated drives, but White also had his name called at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half, per PFF. White had already seen a career high in rushing attempts by halftime and before Fournette’s injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

The Buccaneers are on a Week 11 bye and Fournette will likely miss some practice in Week 12 as he recovers from his hip pointer. The bye could easily be a time where the team tries to give more work to White, especially in this specific circumstance. Fournette isn’t going away, but Whiote looked good with a starter’s workload in Week 10 and he’s got more juice than Fournette at this point in their careers.