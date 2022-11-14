 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jerry Jeudy injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Raiders

We break down the news that Jerry Jeudy has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 11 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos gets helped off the field during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will face a weak Raiders defense in Week 11, but they may be without two of their starting receivers, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Hamler missed Week 10 with a hamstring injury and Jeudy injured his ankle during the game. The injury isn’t your normal ankle injury though, as he is dealing with a strained muscle behind his ankle.

There is no timetable for his return yet, but it appears his status for this week is in doubt. After his injury, he was replaced by Kendall Hinton. Tyrie Cleveland and Jalen Virgil both saw an uptick in work as well.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

If Jeudy can find a way to play, the matchup is a good one and he would likely be a start, but if he can’t go and Hamler remains out, Hinton becomes a decent streaming option for Week 11.

