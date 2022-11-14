Commanders vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10 Monday Night Football

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles close out Week 10 on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN for the NFC East matchup.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are a few notable names in question for tonight’s game. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Commanders will be without linebackers Cole Holcomb and David Mayo and running back RB J.D. McKissic due to injury. Offensive line starters Tyler Larsen (back) and Andrew Norwell (groin) are both questionable and the team added Jonathan Williams to the injury report on Monday morning as questionable.

The Eagles will be without cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Josh Jobe due to injury. They’ve otherwise been in the midst of a healthy run of games. 11 different players showed up on the list as simple resting days, which considered how well Philadelphia is playing right now, it’s quite a benefit for the undefeated squad.