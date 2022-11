Update: Smith did return to the game and appears to be good to go.

Update: Smith has left the medical tent and is sitting on the bench. It is a good sign that he didn’t go into the locker room for x-rays. He should be able to return to the game.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has what looks like a hand injury and has gone into the medical tent. The Commanders have the ball at the moment, so we’ll need to wait to see if he can come back onto the field.