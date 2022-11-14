Mike Williams, Keenan Allen likely to return to practice to start Week 11

The Los Angeles Chargers got a nice start to Week 11 with the news WRs Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are expected to be back at practice. Both wideouts have been dealing with injuries and have missed most of the 2022 NFL season, which has held back the Chargers’ offense greatly. Williams is dealing with an ankle injury while Allen has a hamstring issue. We break down the potential impact of their returns for the Chargers this week.

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams injury updates

Fantasy football impact

Williams and Allen haven’t played since Oct. 23 against the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the Chargers have been operating with DeAndre Carter and Josh Palmer as the top receivers at times while leaning on Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett as well. Everett sustained an injury in the Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers have a big Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs looming this week.

If Allen and Williams can both play, that’s a boost to everyone around them. Ekeler gets a boost. QB Justin Herbert gets a whole lot of help with the two wideouts back. It should drive up the point total at most books as well. Carter may be involved still but wouldn’t be starting and likely misses out on snaps and targets with Allen and Williams back.