Ryan Tannehill injury update ahead of TNF Week 11 vs. Packers

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill popped up on Monday’s estimated practice report with an ankle injury. He would have been limited if the team held a true practice. Tannehill made his return to the field in Week 10 and led Tennessee to a win over the Denver Broncos. With the Green Bay Packers coming up on a short week, will Tannehill be ready to suit up again?

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Tannehill threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s win. Outside of being a strong streaming option, the quarterback provides some much-needed balance for this Tennessee offense. The Titans still rely heavily on Derrick Henry but they need someone to keep defenses honest. Malik Willis, who is the backup and would get playing time if Tannehill gets hurt, simply isn’t able to do that yet. If Tannehill cannot go for some reason, Willis would be in. He doesn’t merit fantasy consideration at this stage.